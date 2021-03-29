Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Twilio (TWLO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Twilio (NYSE: TWLO):

3/22/2021 – Twilio was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

3/19/2021 – Twilio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $550.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Twilio is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Twilio is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $450.00 to $525.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $465.00 to $475.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $420.00 to $550.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/18/2021 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $475.00 to $550.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Twilio had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

2/18/2021 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $440.00 to $540.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $420.00 to $510.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $360.00 to $510.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $450.00 to $550.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $340.00 to $500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $385.00 to $510.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $400.00 to $475.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $390.00 to $500.00.

2/10/2021 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $375.00 to $450.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Twilio was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $465.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $300.00.

2/4/2021 – Twilio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $409.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Twilio is benefiting from strong demand from health care, education and crisis management organizations along with accelerated digital transformation by companies amid coronavirus crisis. SendGrid acquisition and growing adoption of Twilio Flex are also tailwinds. The company is not only gaining traction from a solid expansion of its existing clientele but is also aided by the first-time deals with the new customers, courtesy of its firm focus on introducing products and the go-to-market sales strategy. The stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. However, intensifying competition in the cloud telecommunications market is inducing pricing pressure for Twilio, which is an overhang on its profitability. Also increased investments in its systems and infrastructure, R&D, go-to-market team and Flex are likely to dent bottom-line.”

2/3/2021 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $350.00 to $420.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of TWLO opened at $319.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $386.36 and its 200-day moving average is $331.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.25 and a 12-month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.09, for a total value of $602,234.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.49, for a total transaction of $1,081,955.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 218,042 shares of company stock valued at $85,151,053. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WMS Partners LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Twilio by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in Twilio by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 5,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

