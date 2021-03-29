Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for General Electric (GE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for General Electric (NYSE: GE):

3/17/2021 – General Electric had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

3/17/2021 – General Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $14.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – General Electric was given a new $15.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – General Electric had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2021 – General Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – General Electric was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/11/2021 – General Electric had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2021 – General Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $13.00.

3/10/2021 – General Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $17.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – General Electric had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2021 – General Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $17.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – General Electric had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $14.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – General Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $12.00 to $13.00.

NYSE GE traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.85. 1,466,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,557,141. The firm has a market cap of $112.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $714,522,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,192,540,000 after purchasing an additional 65,865,371 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $315,360,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 9,183.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,287,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $143,502,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $82,781,000. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

