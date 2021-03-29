Analysts Set Expectations for CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, March 25th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.18.

CBAY stock opened at $4.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $309.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.56. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $9.06.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03).

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $43,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

