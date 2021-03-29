Analysts Set Expectations for Darden Restaurants, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Darden Restaurants in a research report issued on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.40. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ FY2022 earnings at $6.82 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.34 EPS.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DRI. Stephens increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.85.

DRI opened at $148.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of -155.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $149.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.28%.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,620,877.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,149,474.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 359,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,252,000 after acquiring an additional 122,620 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,333,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 379,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

