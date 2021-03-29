Analysts Set Expectations for Synlogic, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Synlogic in a research note issued on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Synlogic’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Get Synlogic alerts:

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 2,761.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.64%.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SYBX. Jonestrading started coverage on Synlogic in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Synlogic from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Synlogic from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.10.

Shares of Synlogic stock opened at $3.73 on Monday. Synlogic has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $129.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYBX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Synlogic in the third quarter worth $45,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Synlogic by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 74,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synlogic by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 39.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.