Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 29th (AB, ACCD, AMWL, ANNX, ANPDF, APEMY, APTX, BLUE, C, DAC)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, March 29th:

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $44.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

Get AllianceBernstein Holding LP alerts:

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Accolade Inc. provides personalized, technology-enabled solutions which help people better understand, navigate and utilize the healthcare system. Accolade Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “American Well Corp provides telehealth platform principally in the United States and globally. American Well Corp is based in BOSTON. “

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Annexon Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a pipeline of novel therapies for patients with classical complement-mediated disorders of the body, brain and eye. The company’s product candidate includes ANX005 and ANX007, which are in clinical stage. Annexon Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, trades, distributes, and markets sportswear in the People’s Republic of China. The company’s products include footwear, apparel, and accessories for professionals and the general public. ANTA Sports Products Limited is headquartered in Jinjiang City, the People’s Republic of China. “

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aperam S.A. is a manufacturer and marketer of stainless steel primarily in South America and Europe. The company produce grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steels and nickel alloys. Aperam S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aptinyx Inc. is a bio-pharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of NYX-2925, NYX-783 and NYX-458 which are in clinical stage. Aptinyx Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $35.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) was downgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Fearnley Fonds started coverage on shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC). The firm issued a buy rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $38.00.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a buy rating. They currently have $56.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $66.00.

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 973 ($12.71) price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its target price increased by Alembic Global Advisors from $37.00 to $55.00.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $40.00 to $85.00.

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a buy rating to a sell rating.

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Holding LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Holding LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.