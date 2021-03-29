Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS: TCNNF):

3/25/2021 – Trulieve Cannabis had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $107.00 to $118.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Trulieve Cannabis had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $75.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Trulieve Cannabis had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $60.50 to $60.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Trulieve Cannabis had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $70.00 to $84.00.

3/8/2021 – Trulieve Cannabis is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Trulieve Cannabis had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $53.00 to $107.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Trulieve Cannabis is now covered by analysts at Roth Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

TCNNF stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.30. 221,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,453. Trulieve Cannabis Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $53.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.51.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

