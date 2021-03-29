AnaptysBio (ANAB) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ: ANAB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/22/2021 – AnaptysBio was upgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.

3/16/2021 – AnaptysBio was upgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.

3/16/2021 – AnaptysBio was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.

3/15/2021 – AnaptysBio had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

3/11/2021 – AnaptysBio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AnaptysBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies for inflammation and immuno-oncology primarily in the Unites states. AnaptysBio, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

3/9/2021 – AnaptysBio was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/8/2021 – AnaptysBio was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

3/3/2021 – AnaptysBio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “AnaptysBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies for inflammation and immuno-oncology primarily in the Unites states. AnaptysBio, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

2/18/2021 – AnaptysBio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “AnaptysBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies for inflammation and immuno-oncology primarily in the Unites states. AnaptysBio, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

2/11/2021 – AnaptysBio was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $19.00.

2/3/2021 – AnaptysBio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “AnaptysBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies for inflammation and immuno-oncology primarily in the Unites states. AnaptysBio, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

1/28/2021 – AnaptysBio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “AnaptysBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies for inflammation and immuno-oncology primarily in the Unites states. AnaptysBio, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Shares of ANAB traded down $1.39 on Monday, reaching $19.82. The stock had a trading volume of 192,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,078. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $35.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average of $23.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.39 million, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.15.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.74). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other AnaptysBio news, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 2,777,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.97 per share, for a total transaction of $52,694,866.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 12,913 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $572,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 68.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 156,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 63,532 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

