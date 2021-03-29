AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Position Lifted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 402.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.49% of AnaptysBio worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 357.4% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in AnaptysBio during the third quarter worth $302,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter worth $320,000.

In other AnaptysBio news, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 2,777,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.97 per share, with a total value of $52,694,866.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AnaptysBio stock opened at $21.21 on Monday. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $35.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $580.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.15.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.74). Equities research analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist raised AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Securities raised AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. AnaptysBio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

