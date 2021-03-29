ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 303,477 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 2,512,786 shares.The stock last traded at $13.46 and had previously closed at $13.81.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. BTIG Research lowered ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.99.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,382.38 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.79.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 76,903 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $1,364,259.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 664,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,786,810.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 301,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,024,520.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,037 shares of company stock valued at $2,331,081. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 150,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 39,502 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 1,470.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 159,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 453,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 91,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

About ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI)

ANGI Homeservices Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

