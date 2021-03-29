Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Short Interest Down 43.6% in March

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,100 shares, a decrease of 43.6% from the February 28th total of 411,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 32.2 days.

AAUKF stock opened at $39.82 on Monday. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $15.48 and a 12 month high of $42.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.93.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAUKF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Anglo American to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

