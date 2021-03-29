Anglo Pacific Group plc (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) Short Interest Down 50.5% in March

Anglo Pacific Group plc (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,300 shares, a decline of 50.5% from the February 28th total of 515,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 196.4 days.

AGPIF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Anglo Pacific Group stock opened at $1.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58. Anglo Pacific Group has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $2.10.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, cobalt, silver, uranium, copper, nickel, anthracite, and iron ore properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

