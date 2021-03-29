Annaly Capital Management Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 127,123 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,140% compared to the average volume of 10,251 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,569,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,965,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157,541 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,432,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,776,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,260,000 after buying an additional 45,636 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,394,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,529,000 after buying an additional 52,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,649,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,741,000 after buying an additional 338,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,554,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,399,924. Annaly Capital Management has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $9.02. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of -19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average is $8.00.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $432.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.01%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

NLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

