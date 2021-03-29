Anoncoin Price Tops $0.0301 (ANC)

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 67.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. During the last week, Anoncoin has traded 80.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Anoncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0301 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Anoncoin has a total market capitalization of $63,548.24 and approximately $282.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Anoncoin

Anoncoin (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Anoncoin is anoncoin.net

Anoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

