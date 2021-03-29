Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.08.

Several research analysts recently commented on AR shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $10.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 4.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $10.69.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 58.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Antero Resources will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $1,644,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 148,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,451,289.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.