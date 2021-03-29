APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF) Trading Down 0.1%

APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF)’s stock price was down 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.66 and last traded at $7.66. Approximately 201 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APAJF shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of APA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised APA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average of $7.53.

APA Group develops, owns, and operates natural gas transportation and energy infrastructure in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments. It operates natural gas pipelines, gas storage facilities, gas processing facilities, gas compression facilities, electricity transmission, electricity interconnectors, and renewable and gas fired power generation assets; and operates solar farms and wind farms.

