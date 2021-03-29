API3 (API3) Hits Market Capitalization of $91.40 Million

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One API3 token can currently be bought for approximately $6.60 or 0.00011492 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, API3 has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. API3 has a total market cap of $91.40 million and $15.12 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get API3 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00058789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.45 or 0.00220156 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $542.15 or 0.00943882 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00050806 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.16 or 0.00078623 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00029472 BTC.

API3 Token Profile

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . API3’s official website is api3.org . API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3

API3 Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for API3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for API3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.