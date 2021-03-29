apM Coin (APM) Price Reaches $0.0379 on Top Exchanges

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. apM Coin has a total market cap of $13.73 million and $1.45 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One apM Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, apM Coin has traded down 11.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00022937 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00048926 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $361.46 or 0.00628695 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00067004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00025255 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

apM Coin Profile

apM Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin . The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

apM Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

