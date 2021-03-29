Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Short Interest Down 48.5% in March

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,600 shares, a decrease of 48.5% from the February 28th total of 179,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 869,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:APEN opened at $5.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average is $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.07. Apollo Endosurgery has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $7.96. The firm has a market cap of $142.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.15.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Endosurgery will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

In other Apollo Endosurgery news, Director John R. Barr bought 10,000 shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $58,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,652.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 30,954 shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.71 per share, for a total transaction of $145,793.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 382,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,433.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 69,342 shares of company stock valued at $331,304. 30.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APEN. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,326,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 900,730 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 65,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 121,900 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the period. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

