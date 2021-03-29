Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,055 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 5.1% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,351 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,539,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,989,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Apple by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 5,366,111 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $712,029,000 after buying an additional 1,003,022 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ensemble Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.98.

Apple stock opened at $121.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.42 and its 200 day moving average is $122.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.22 and a 12-month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.