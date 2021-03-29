Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Legacy Wealth Planning LLC

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.9% of Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Apple by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,139,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,345,410,000 after buying an additional 824,002 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 6,230 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC increased its stake in Apple by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 111,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,853,000 after buying an additional 12,499 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,561,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $381,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $121.21 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.22 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.98.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

