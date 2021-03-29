Apria (NYSE:APR) Trading Up 6%

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) shares were up 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.85 and last traded at $23.85. Approximately 1,916 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 276,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.49.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APR shares. Citigroup started coverage on Apria in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Apria in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Apria in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apria in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Apria in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Apria currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Get Apria alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $160,425,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

There is no company description available for Apria Inc

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.