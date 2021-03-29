Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Aptinyx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.25). Wedbush also issued estimates for Aptinyx’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aptinyx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aptinyx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.32.

NASDAQ APTX opened at $3.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.53. Aptinyx has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.47.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 46.43% and a negative net margin of 2,108.05%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Aptinyx by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 8,499 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Aptinyx by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Aptinyx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

