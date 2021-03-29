Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Aptinyx in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman anticipates that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aptinyx’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.85) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aptinyx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aptinyx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.32.

Aptinyx stock opened at $3.01 on Monday. Aptinyx has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $6.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average is $3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $201.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.47.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 2,108.05% and a negative return on equity of 46.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTX. Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,502,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,488,000 after acquiring an additional 556,155 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 560.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 448,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 380,364 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 4th quarter worth $991,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 950,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 182,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

