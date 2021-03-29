Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Shares Gap Up to $5.91

Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.91, but opened at $6.11. Aptose Biosciences shares last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 27,121 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.86.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

The company has a market cap of $503.72 million, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.90.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 794.7% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 8,030,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132,459 shares during the last quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP now owns 7,994,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,000 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC lifted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 7,976,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,000 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,889,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,335,000 after purchasing an additional 912,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

About Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.