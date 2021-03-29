APY.Finance (APY) Achieves Market Cap of $46.57 Million

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One APY.Finance token can now be purchased for $1.92 or 0.00003328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. APY.Finance has a total market cap of $46.57 million and $2.36 million worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, APY.Finance has traded up 35.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00059013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007531 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.08 or 0.00220500 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $549.61 or 0.00953642 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00050926 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.56 or 0.00079056 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00029923 BTC.

APY.Finance Token Profile

APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,280,771 tokens. APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

