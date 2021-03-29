Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Rating Reiterated by Lake Street Capital

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Lake Street Capital in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 67.87% from the stock’s current price.

AQST has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Aquestive Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQST traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.17. 497,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,168. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 3.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.91. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $9.47.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.34). Research analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 40,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $265,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 860,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,592,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AQST. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 41.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 18,784 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 112.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $62,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $299,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 49.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

