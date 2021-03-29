Aragon (ANT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $84.45 Million

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last seven days, Aragon has traded 38.7% higher against the dollar. One Aragon token can now be bought for $9.39 or 0.00016241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aragon has a market cap of $371.94 million and approximately $84.45 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aragon alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00022758 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00048611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.42 or 0.00623384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00067051 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00025023 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Aragon

Aragon (ANT) is a token. It launched on May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 tokens. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org

Aragon Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.