Arcblock Market Capitalization Tops $21.81 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 29th. One Arcblock token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC on popular exchanges. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $21.81 million and approximately $29.20 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 32.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00023085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00047770 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $353.14 or 0.00611605 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00066281 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00024416 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Arcblock

ABT is a token. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io

Buying and Selling Arcblock

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

