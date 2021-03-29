ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €30.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) received a €30.00 ($35.29) target price from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($31.18) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ArcelorMittal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €24.83 ($29.22).

ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 52 week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

