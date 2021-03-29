Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.50 Billion

Brokerages expect Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to announce $16.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.17 billion and the highest is $16.81 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland reported sales of $14.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full-year sales of $67.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.70 billion to $71.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $68.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $65.07 billion to $72.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADM. BMO Capital Markets cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.92.

In related news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber bought 5,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,675,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,209,000 after buying an additional 485,255 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,525,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,387,000 after buying an additional 243,864 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,347,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,414,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,520,000 after buying an additional 30,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,833,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,843,000 after buying an additional 559,462 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ADM opened at $57.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1 year low of $33.01 and a 1 year high of $59.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

