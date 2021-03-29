Archer DAO Governance Token Hits Market Capitalization of $8.97 Million (ARCH)

Archer DAO Governance Token (CURRENCY:ARCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. One Archer DAO Governance Token token can currently be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00001764 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Archer DAO Governance Token has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. Archer DAO Governance Token has a total market cap of $8.97 million and approximately $405,044.00 worth of Archer DAO Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00050512 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000290 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000063 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 211.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token Profile

Archer DAO Governance Token (CRYPTO:ARCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Archer DAO Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,738,757 tokens. Archer DAO Governance Token’s official website is archerdao.io . Archer DAO Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ARCHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Archer DAO Governance Token is medium.com/archer-dao

Buying and Selling Archer DAO Governance Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Archer DAO Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Archer DAO Governance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Archer DAO Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

