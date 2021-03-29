Ardor Price Hits $0.34 on Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last week, Ardor has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $340.26 million and $25.56 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000589 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.76 or 0.00246841 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00018068 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00010475 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007235 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,194.30 or 0.03794067 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00048289 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ardor

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

