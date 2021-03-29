Arepacoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $255.00 (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 29th. Arepacoin has a total market cap of $151,830.68 and $255.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Arepacoin has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One Arepacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DigiDinar Token (DDRT) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005622 BTC.

About Arepacoin

Arepacoin (AREPA) is a coin. Its launch date was February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,148,802 coins. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arepacoin is arepacoinve.info/# . Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

Arepacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arepacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arepacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

