Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Stock Position Decreased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,107,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,939 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 3.19% of Argo Group International worth $48,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ARGO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Argo Group International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,703,000 after purchasing an additional 10,244 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in Argo Group International in the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Argo Group International by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 117,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Argo Group International by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Argo Group International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

ARGO stock opened at $50.79 on Monday. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $55.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $501.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -137.78%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Compass Point raised shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Argo Group International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.56.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.