Argon Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.32 Million (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Argon has a total market capitalization of $13.32 million and $1.70 million worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Argon has traded 108.1% higher against the dollar. One Argon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000424 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00059062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.51 or 0.00216943 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $546.07 or 0.00943902 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00050969 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00078014 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00029687 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,250,307 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

