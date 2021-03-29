Arionum (ARO) Trading Up 0.6% This Week

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Arionum has a total market capitalization of $185,573.59 and approximately $78.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Arionum has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One Arionum coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,208.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,778.51 or 0.03055391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.30 or 0.00337234 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $524.82 or 0.00901613 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $239.98 or 0.00412268 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $205.55 or 0.00353127 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.53 or 0.00262035 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00021203 BTC.

Arionum Profile

Arionum (CRYPTO:ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com . Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Arionum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

