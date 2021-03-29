ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,408 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.05% of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF worth $5,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,709,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $708,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 291,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,226,000 after buying an additional 104,887 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,004,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,696,000 after buying an additional 414,842 shares in the last quarter.

ARKG stock opened at $84.58 on Monday. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $28.71 and a twelve month high of $115.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.44.

