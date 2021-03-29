Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Short Interest Down 40.7% in March

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the February 28th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARKAY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Arkema from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARKAY opened at $124.90 on Monday. Arkema has a 1-year low of $63.26 and a 1-year high of $124.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.02.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

