Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Price Target Raised to $7.00

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) had its price target boosted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.15% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of ARMP opened at $4.89 on Monday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $10.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average is $3.16. The firm has a market cap of $121.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.74.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.26). On average, equities analysts expect that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Innoviva, Inc. acquired 4,285,935 shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $13,929,288.75. Insiders own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMP. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates includes AP-SA02, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial and AP-SA01 that targets staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

