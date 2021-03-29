ARMOR Hits Market Capitalization of $11.62 Million (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 29th. One ARMOR coin can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00000981 BTC on exchanges. ARMOR has a market cap of $11.62 million and $2.95 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00059061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00007515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.52 or 0.00220064 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $550.15 or 0.00956896 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00051040 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00079204 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00029955 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,597,138 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

ARMOR Coin Trading

