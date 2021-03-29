Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 183.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,228 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,102 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 11,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total transaction of $1,047,039.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,530.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,534 shares of company stock valued at $3,032,418 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AWI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Armstrong World Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.91.

NYSE AWI opened at $92.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.70. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $96.84.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.43 million. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 17.57%.

Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

