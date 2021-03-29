Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) – Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.70. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s FY2021 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AJG. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.53.

AJG opened at $125.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.36. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $73.66 and a twelve month high of $129.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $50,797.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,347,482.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $52,088.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,750.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,191 shares of company stock worth $847,537 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,952,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027,025 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,585,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,540,000 after buying an additional 1,823,569 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,482,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,127,000 after acquiring an additional 21,465 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $239,058,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,931,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,951,000 after purchasing an additional 12,594 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.