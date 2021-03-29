Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Short Interest Up 123.8% in March

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 123.8% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 61,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ARTW stock opened at $3.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 0.41. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) by 59.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.69% of Art’s-Way Manufacturing worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, blowers, running gears, and dump boxes; portable grinder mixers; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; land maintenance equipment; moldboard plows; reels for combines and swathers; silage blowers and reels; land management equipment; and after-market service parts.

