Asch Achieves Market Cap of $2.29 Million (XAS)

Asch (CURRENCY:XAS) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last seven days, Asch has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Asch coin can now be purchased for about $0.0245 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Asch has a market cap of $2.29 million and $14,800.00 worth of Asch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00059061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00007515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.52 or 0.00220064 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $550.15 or 0.00956896 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00051040 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00079204 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00029955 BTC.

About Asch

Asch’s genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Asch’s total supply is 114,855,331 coins and its circulating supply is 93,355,331 coins. The Reddit community for Asch is /r/Asch_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Asch’s official Twitter account is @Asch_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . Asch’s official message board is bbs.asch.io . Asch’s official website is www.asch.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Asch is a blockchain-based platform where developers can create and deploy decentralized applications. Although it is based on an Ethereum-like model, Asch is designed to make developers' life much easier: adopting JavaScript as a development language or supporting DBMS to store the transaction data. “

Buying and Selling Asch

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Asch using one of the exchanges listed above.

