Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Shares of Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) fell 7.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.39. 90,913 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 34,519,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Asensus Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02.

Asensus Surgical, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through a new category of care called Digital Laparoscopy. The company's digital interface enables the use of capabilities, such as augmented intelligence, connectivity, and robotics in laparoscopy, as well as allows to address the current clinical, cognitive, and economic shortcomings in surgery.

