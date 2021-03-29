Ashland Global Holdings Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.04 Per Share, G.Research Forecasts (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) – Research analysts at G.Research issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ashland Global in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 25th. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $5.04 per share for the year. G.Research also issued estimates for Ashland Global’s FY2022 earnings at $5.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.46 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

NYSE ASH opened at $90.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.49. Ashland Global has a 12-month low of $46.63 and a 12-month high of $92.15.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.18 million. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,128,000 after buying an additional 85,606 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ashland Global in the 4th quarter valued at $48,908,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 96,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Ashland Global in the 4th quarter valued at $18,580,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

