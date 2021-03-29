Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Short Interest Down 50.6% in March

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,700 shares, a decline of 50.6% from the February 28th total of 139,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,833,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AABB opened at $0.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06. Asia Broadband has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.66.

Asia Broadband Company Profile

Asia Broadband, Inc operates as a digital education media and technology services company. It offers classroom based education services; and content services on Internet broadband network in the People's Republic of China. The company was formerly known as Gemini Marketing, Inc Asia Broadband, Inc was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

