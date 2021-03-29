ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Cowen

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) was upgraded by Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, January 11th. DZ Bank raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.40.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $625.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $262.66 billion, a PE ratio of 69.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $562.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $468.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML has a twelve month low of $242.25 and a twelve month high of $627.30.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ASML will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of ASML by 281.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,125,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,339,657,000 after buying an additional 5,258,923 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in ASML by 345.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,728,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,835 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $427,419,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 1,837.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,544,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ASML by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,959,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,035,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

