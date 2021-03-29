Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AWH. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

AWH traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.04. 36,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.81 million, a P/E ratio of -46.87 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average of $6.08. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $10.54.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.54). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 337.05% and a negative return on equity of 169.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the 4th quarter worth about $2,698,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 48,854 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,325,000 after acquiring an additional 242,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer.

